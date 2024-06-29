Rajinikanth all praise for 'Kalki 2898AD’ team, says film takes Indian cinema to different level

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Veteran Tamil megastar Rajinikanth has heaped praise on the recently released movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ boasts a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Rajinikanth took to his X, erstwhile Twitter account, on Saturday and penned a note for the film’s team. He wrote, “Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part 2. God Bless.”

Nag Ashwin, who has directed the sci-fi epic, was overwhelmed by the praise from the senior actor. He replied to the tweet saying, “Sir... speechless ....blessed....from our whole team.”

The film has already been lauded by other big names in the industry, including SS Rajamouli, Yash, Vijay Devarakonda, Rishabh Shetty, Nagarjuna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and more who have all expressed their admiration on social media.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is set to reunite with Big B after 33 years. The two will be seen sharing the screen in the upcoming film ‘Vettaiyan’.

Prior to the upcoming film, Big B and Thalaivar last worked together in the Hindi film ‘Hum’, directed by Mukul Anand which was released in 1991. The film was a rage in the 1990s. It starred Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Anupam Kher, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, and Kader Khan in pivotal roles. The film is also very well remembered for its song ‘Jooma Chumma De De’.

