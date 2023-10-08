Raje's political future dominates political discussions in Rajasthan today

Jaipur, Oct 8 (IANS) As the elections approach, there is curiosity about what position and role former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will get as she stayed away from the recent Parivartan Yatras and was seen at the gathering only at its start and finish.

In fact, in all her recent speeches, she has been talking only of women's struggles, demon Mahishahur, crisis and so on

In the last four years and eight months, Raje has been continuously making headlines for missing from party posters, for staying aloof from party programmes and also for drawing huge crowds in her own gatherings.

It was also seen that party leaders failed to attract huge gatherings in their Partivartan and Jan Akrosh yatras, however Raje on her own has been able to draw big crowds.

Sources say that she is keen to be announced as the CM face for these assembly polls, but the party leaders since the last few months have been insisting that the polls will be contested projecting the party symbol, Lotus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced that the party will contest on the Lotus.

Speculation has been rife in political circles about differences between Raje and the party high command which are yet to be sorted out.

Despite her frequent visits to Delhi and a visit to the RSS office recently, things do not seem to be working out in her favour.

In fact, in her last few gatherings, she has been mentioning factors like struggle, God, and so on.

At a function in Alwar recently, she said, “in times of crisis, God helps the devotees at every level. It may be late but it is not dark always,” she said,

At another event, she said, “Women cannot change society without a struggle. Since time immemorial, women have had to endure not only physical but also mental torture, but there is a limit to tolerance."

She said that whenever atrocities and injustice reached their peak, Matrishakti had to come forward. When the Gods were helpless, Mother Goddess herself came in the form of Mahishasurmardani and killed the demon Mahishasura. Women take the form of Chandi to protect their self-respect, she said.

Raje thanked PM Narendra Modi for bringing the Nari Vandan Bill and said, “PM Narendra Modi made this possible," adding that “our BJP government gave reservation, so today fifty percent of the district heads, heads and sarpanches in the state are women. For the first time, there were two women MLAs in the state assembly. Today there are 24. After women reservation, there will be 66. There were 22 women MPs in the first Lok Sabha. Today there are 66 which will become 181 after women's reservation," she added.

At another function, she said, “Raksha sutra of mother power will give me courage to overcome every difficulty.”

She was getting Raksha Sutra tied at her official residence by women who had come from all over the state. She said that "the Raksha Sutra is a raw thread, but it is strong and unbreakable. It is a protective shield for me. It has the power of all the women of Rajasthan which will give me the courage to overcome every difficulty. It will continue to inspire me to serve the people of the state. It is said that in the Mahabharata, when Krishna's finger was cut, Draupadi tore her saree and tied it on Krishna's finger. Krishna also protected her from the Kaurvas. I will also serve you with the inspiration of Krishna and will keep fighting for the rights of every Rajasthani.”

Meanwhile, state party leaders have been saying that she continues to be a senior party worker who holds the position of BJP national vice president .

Narayan Pancharia, election committee chief in Rajasthan, said, “Raje is our senior leader. She took our flag forward in Jharkhand recently and she has been fully contributing to the party."

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “I don’t think she is angry; this is part of her nature, she came to the Parivartan Yatra during the start and at its end and did not attend the yatrain between, this is her nature and there is no issue like she is annoyed with the party. Further she is also facing personal issues like her daughter in not keeping well.”

