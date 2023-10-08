Intel prepares for Windows ‘refresh’ amid likely Windows 12 launch

San Francisco, Oct 8 (IANS) Chip-maker Intel has teased a “Windows refresh” for 2024, reportedly preparing its Meteor Lake desktop platform for a next generation of Windows likely to be called Windows 12 amid AI push.

During the recent Citi’s analyst conference, Intel CFO David Zinsner discussed a Windows refresh next year, reports The Verge.

“We actually think 2024 is going to be a pretty good year for client, in particular because of the Windows refresh,” Zinsner was quoted as saying.

“We still think that the install base is pretty old, and does require a refresh. We think next year may be the start of that given the Windows catalyst,” he added.

The company last month previewed the next generation of Intel Xeon processors, revealing that 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors will bring a combination of performance improvements and faster memory, while using the same amount of power, to the world’s data centres when they launch on December 14.

This new PC experience arrives with the upcoming Intel Core Ultra processors, code-named Meteor Lake, featuring Intel’s first integrated neural processing unit, or NPU, for power-efficient AI acceleration and local inference on the PC.

Meteor Lake is Intel’s first CPU with different chiplets for each component and the first on its Intel 4 process node.

Intel said that artificial intelligence (AI) is giving rise to the ‘Siliconomy,’ a new era of global expansion driven by the magic of silicon and software where AI PCs will dominate our lives.

At the ‘Intel Innovation’ event, the company unveiled technologies to bring AI everywhere and to make it more accessible across all workloads – from client and edge to network and cloud.

