Rajat Verma says he’s ‘sad’ as ‘Jamuniya’ is set to go off air

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) As his show “Jamuniya” is going off-air, actor Rajat Verma said he is sad as he had only shot for two months.

“This is happening to me for the first time, and a show I’m working on is shutting down so quickly. We had only shot for 2 months. The period was very short, so obviously, we are all very sad, and it's hard to process,” said Rajat.

The actor shared that the entire team had worked hard, but everything ended so suddenly that they didn’t even get a chance to finish the story properly.

“Of course, there are higher authorities, and the channel is also facing competition among other channels, so they also have to think about what's profitable and what's not. We understand that,” he added.

Rajat understands that decisions are made based on business.

“After all, we are part of the entertainment business, and these decisions are made based on business. But still, for us who are working on TV, it’s very unpredictable now. Earlier, shows used to run for a long time. But now, things have changed a lot. Audiences have become very selective; they have a lot of choices now.”

“ If they don’t like something, they can simply switch to OTT, movies, or other TV shows. There are so many channels out there, so viewers are more choosy.”

He says that it is very important to make relevant content today.

“I feel our content has to be very strong. Even if the show is for a limited time, I think makers should focus more on completing the story well and treating it like a proper final series. The focus should be on quality content,” said Rajat.

“Right now, there's so much competition, and people are getting too involved in the business part, like how quickly we can make a profit or break even, when they’ve started compromising on the quality of the content.”

The actor feels it is more about the “quantity now.”

“But I believe that shouldn’t happen. We, as a team, were honestly trying to focus on good content, but still, maybe the channel didn’t get the business or response they were expecting. That’s why the show had to end, and it’s very unpredictable and disheartening for all of us. We are really sad,” he said.

The actor said that he will miss the people he worked with in the show.

“Work will keep happening, we'll move on to new projects, and that’s how this unpredictable industry works. We’ll continue working, and new opportunities will come. But what stays in the heart is the bond we build with the team, the community that forms while working together. That’s what I’ll truly miss. The vibe on this set was very special,” he said.

Rajat added, “The actors were good, the energy was great, and everyone got along so well with each other. We had become like a little family. The content was also really good, and we gave our best, which was reflected in everything, even in the ratings.”

Talking about his favorite moments in the show, he said, “There are a lot of favorite scenes and moments from the show, but one scene that stands out for me was the one where I had to be inside a water container. The entire shoot happened with me inside the container, fully surrounded by water for almost seven hours! It was a risky scene, but I enjoyed doing it.”

Recalling the scene, he added, “In that scene, the container gets filled with water and I’m shown drowning, and then Jamuniya comes and saves me. I loved performing that scene. It was thrilling and visually looked amazing on screen.”

“Another favorite moment of mine is the scene where I meet Ujala for the first time. The way that scene was shot, especially from a direct point of view, was just beautiful. I truly loved that one as well.”

Talking about his bond with his co-actors, he said that he had built a really good bond with them.

“Especially with Aleya, who played the role of Jamuniya from the very first day during the mock shoot itself, we connected well and became good friends. Not just with her, but with the entire cast and crew, we had a very warm, family-like bond.”

Shooting together was always a blast, said Rajat.

“We used to have so much fun and joke around all the time, and honestly, just seeing each other’s faces would make us start laughing. We played so many games on set. The vibe was so positive and full of life. This kind of bond and energy is very rare to find on a set,” he said.

The actor added, “Sometimes, a team like this comes together just once, and then you never know if you’ll ever get that same magic again. I will truly miss this part the most, the connection we all shared. It was a beautiful team, and I genuinely enjoyed being a part of it.”

