Rajasthan sees sharp drop in temperature as rain and storms sweep across state

Jaipur, May 5 (IANS) Rajasthan has witnessed a sharp drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures over the past two days, as widespread rain and storms swept through the state.

Several districts that had been reeling under scorching heat above 40 degrees Celsius saw temperatures fall to between 30 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

Chittorgarh recorded the highest temperature on Sunday at 39.7 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Jaisalmer and Barmer at 39.6 degrees Celsius.

In contrast, other parts of the state saw a marked decline. Ajmer’s maximum temperature dipped by 5 degrees Celsius to settle at 35.8 degrees Celsius, while Jaipur recorded 36.7 degrees Celsius -- below the seasonal average and a welcome relief from the typical May heat.

Kota saw a 5 degrees Celsius drop, and Pilani reported a 4.9 degrees Celsius decrease. Phalodi and Churu were 6.2 degrees Celsius below normal, Jodhpur 3.6 degrees Celsius, Barmer 2.4 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 1.8 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 4.2 degrees Celsius, and Bhilwara 3.3 degrees Celsius below average.

The continued spell of rain, strong winds, and hail since Sunday night has disrupted normal life in many areas.

In Raipur (Pali district), strong winds toppled containers from a train, which then struck high-tension power lines.

In Bundi, a transformer fell onto a JCB machine. In a rare sight, a waterfall gushed from a temple in the Aravalli hills near Sadari, Pali district.

Hailstorms and rain were reported in Bhilwara and Pali, while tents were blown away by gusty winds in Jalore.

Light showers and breezy conditions were also recorded in Jodhpur and Barmer on Monday morning, with Jaipur experiencing cool winds since early morning.

Rainfall was reported across various regions from Sunday night to Monday morning, including Marwar Junction, Sumerpur, Pali city, Rani, Sojat, Bali, Rohat, and Desuri in Pali district.

Other affected areas include Rajgarh and Taranagar (Churu), Pokhran, Nachana, and Mohangarh (Jaisalmer), Ghadsana and Anupgarh (Sri Ganganagar), Poongal, Nokha, and Kolayat (Bikaner), Gangdhar (Jhalawar), and Buhana, Gudhagaurji, and Khetri (Jhunjhunu district).

The first week of May has brought unexpected relief from the oppressive heat, with stormy weather and rainfall persisting since May 1.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has forecast that this pattern is likely to continue until May 9 or longer.

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for parts of the Udaipur division from May 5 to 7. The state is expected to remain free from heatwave conditions for at least the next week.

Skies remained largely clear in some areas -- including Jaipur, Bundi, Kota, Pali, and Bhilwara -- over the past 24 hours, but temperatures continued to stay below 40 degrees Celsius.

