Rajasthan’s budget will reflect public aspirations: BJP state chief

Jaipur, Feb 18 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore said on Tuesday that the state’s budget will reflect public aspiration just like last year.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, suggestions have been gathered from all sectors of society, and it is anticipated that these will be incorporated into the budget.

Rathore highlighted that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, having risen from a humble background, understands the struggles of the common man. “With his extensive experience as the General Secretary of the organisation and his thorough statewide travels, he is well aware of the areas that need improvement,” he said.

He said that as a result, the budget will focus on public welfare and take the state's development to new heights.

Rathore further stated that this year's budget will address the needs and aspirations of all sections of society.

He added that the Chief Minister has devised the budget concept through consultations with MLAs, former MLAs, MPs, former MPs, and professionals.

“The suggestions gathered from these groups will be fully integrated into the budget, ensuring that it opens new avenues for the state's development,” he said.

Rathore also pointed out that the state government is following the example set by the Narendra Modi-led central government, adding that the recent central budget was historic, offering substantial relief to MSMEs and exceeding the expectations of the common people.

He said that similarly, the state budget will prioritise public interest and meet the expectations of the people.

Just as the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ initiative has been successfully implemented under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Rathore said that the upcoming budget will include major announcements aimed at promoting cottage industries.

“This focus on cottage industries will help curb the migration of talent, allowing local skills to be fully utilised,” he said.

He added that the state government is making strides in the education sector, and this budget will reflect those efforts with plans to establish new colleges, schools, and technical institutions.

