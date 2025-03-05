Rajasthan: Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and Pacific concludes

Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) The 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific concluded with the unanimous adoption of the ‘Jaipur Declaration’ by Member States on Wednesday.

The forum, held from 3rd to 5th March 2025 at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, was attended by 24 Member States from the Asia-Pacific region and around 200 international delegates.

India has proposed the launch of a multi-stakeholder global coalition, the Cities Coalition for Circularity (C-3), as a collaborative platform for knowledge sharing.

The ‘Jaipur Declaration’ includes various waste stream targets, resource efficiency goals, and sustainable material consumption strategies. It also addresses issues related to the informal sector, gender equality, and labor conditions, while outlining implementation strategies, partnerships, technology transfer, funding mechanisms, and research and development initiatives.

In his concluding remarks via video conferencing, Union Minister Manohar Lal emphasised that the ‘Jaipur Declaration’ is a testament to the shared commitment of UN Member States toward a circular transition.

He stated that, though not legally binding, this decadal declaration will guide India and other Asia-Pacific nations towards sustainability.

He also highlighted India’s leadership in forming the Coalition of Cities for Circularity (C-3) and invited all UN Member States to join. Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, described the forum as a historic event, underscoring the necessity of the 3R principles (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) and the circular economy.

Professor Amit Kapur, Chair of the Institute for Competitiveness at Stanford University, delivered a special address on circular waste management solutions for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, presenting preliminary findings on sustainable waste management practices.

The forum saw high-level participation, with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal inaugurating the event alongside Ministers from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana. Ministers from Japan, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and the Maldives attended in person.

The event welcomed 800 delegates from 33 Indian States and Union Territories, 15 ministries, the private sector, and technical institutions. Representation included 75 cities (9 international and 66 Indian cities). A total of 120 speakers contributed across 29 plenary sessions, 10 thematic sessions, six country breakout sessions, and seven side events.

A virtual platform was also created for broader participation. Key announcements at the opening session aligned with India's commitment to sustainability.

The Prime Minister’s message emphasised India’s Pro Planet People (P-3) approach. To further this initiative, the Coalition of Cities for Circularity (C-3) was introduced as a multi-stakeholder and multi-nation alliance, facilitating city-to-city collaboration and private sector participation via a digital platform.

Additionally, a significant milestone was achieved with the launch of CITIIS 2.0, a Union Cabinet-approved program. Agreements worth Rs 1,800 crore were signed under this initiative for integrated waste management and climate action in 18 cities across 14 states.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.