Rajasthan rape & blackmail case: Traders observe bandh, demand CBI probe

Jaipur, March 23 (IANS) As protests continue in Beawar district of Rajasthan over the last 36 days in Bijainagar over the alleged rape and blackmailing case, the Sarva Hindu Samaj Sangharsh Samiti, on Saturday, observed a complete bandh in the district.

Traders kept their shops closed in solidarity, while heavy police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order in the district.

A rally was organised by the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, on Saturday, which reiterated its demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the rape case.

Hindu organisations are demanding that the matter be handed over to the CBI.

Amid the mounting pressure, Ajmer Range Director Inspector General (DIG), Om Prakash, has reassigned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) leadership, appointing IPS Abhishek Andasu as the new in-charge.

Previously, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhay Command Nem Singh was leading the probe.

However, with recent developments, IPS officer Abhishek Andasu, an IIT Bombay graduate and cybercrime specialist, has now taken over the case.

The case is being closely monitored by Circle Officer Sajjan Singh and Bijainagar police station in-charge Karan Singh.

As of now, the police have arrested 16 accused, including five minors.

While 11 accused are in jail, the minors have been sent to a juvenile correction home.

The SIT team comprises officials from Beawar Additional SP, Masuda Circle Officer, two police station officers, and a Sub-Inspector.

Addressing the media, IPS Abhishek Andasu assured a fair and thorough investigation.

"The entire case will be thoroughly investigated. Any flaws found during the probe will be rectified," he added.

Amid these protests, the district administration continues to maintain strict vigil in Bijainagar, said officials.

A case was registered in Bijainagar police station on February 15 in Bijainagar rape and blackmail case.

People from Hindu organisations had come to protest at the police station.

The accused were presented in court on February 18. During this time, the lawyers had beaten up the accused, who were surrounded by the police.

