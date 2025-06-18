Rajasthan: One cow smuggler killed, another injured in encounter with police

Jaipur, June 18 (IANS) A cow smuggler died while another was injured in an encounter which erupted between police and cow smugglers in Deeg district of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

An official said that the exchange of gunfire lasted for nearly 30 minutes, resulting in the death of one smuggler and injuries to another.

“Three policemen also sustained injuries, though their bulletproof jackets absorbed most of the impact,” he said.

Police officials said that one Hasam alias Kadha was escorting a Tata 407 vehicle loaded with cows on a motorcycle, accompanied by his son Aashiq and two other associates.

“Upon receiving information, the police intercepted them near Ghatmika village. Sensing the police presence, the smugglers immediately opened fire,” he said.

He said that in retaliation, the police returned fire, adding that the sound of continuous gunfire led the remaining smugglers to flee the scene with the Tata 407 vehicle.

One Aashiq, son of Hasam, died during the encounter due to bullet injuries. Hasam himself sustained injuries and was referred to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur for treatment. Three policemen were also injured during the shootout, although their bulletproof jackets prevented more serious harm.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the site, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact number of rounds fired by both sides.

Deeg SP Rajesh Meena stated that Hasam alias Kadha, a resident of Kanwadi village, carries a bounty of Rs 45,000 and has around 15 criminal cases registered against him across Deeg and other districts.

He is a known offender and has previously fired on police. Two pistols and a cartridge belt were recovered from the accused at the encounter site.

