Rajasthan govt takes U-turn on Land Revenue Amendment Bill, sends it to select committee

Jaipur, March 21 (IANS) In a last-minute move, the Rajasthan government on Friday referred the Rajasthan Land Revenue (Amendment and Validation) Bill to the Select Committee of the Assembly, just before it was set to pass following a debate in the House.

After concluding the debate, Revenue Minister Hemant Meena proposed sending the bill to the Select Committee, a motion that was approved by a voice vote. However, Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully demanded a division, insisting that the bill should be sent for public consultation instead of being referred to the Select Committee.

The Speaker, however, did not approve this request, prompting Congress MLAs to stage a walkout in protest.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel remarked that Congress members left the House deliberately to avoid participation in a discussion on emergency.

This marks the second instance in a week where a bill has been sent to the Select Committee.

Earlier, the Ground Water Authority Bill, which includes provisions for charging fees for groundwater extraction, was also referred to the committee. Now, the Land Revenue Amendment Bill follows suit.

The bill has faced opposition from both Congress and some BJP legislators. Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma alleged that certain leaders were attempting to serve personal interests through the bill.

BJP MLA Anita Bhadel also objected to key provisions, arguing that granting RIICO (Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation) the authority to alter land use was unjustified. She further criticised the bill’s retrospective application.

Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati echoed these concerns, opposing the proposed amendments.

The bill proposed, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law, for the time being in force, the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) shall exercise all the powers in relation to industrial areas belonging to it, in respect of the development of industrial areas, preparation and amendment of layout plans, sub-division and merger of plots of land, disposal of land, specifications and change of land use, granting of permissions, approvals, and other actions necessary for carrying out its functions in such industrial areas in the manner prescribed by the State Government."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.