Rajasthan govt forms cabinet subcommittee to address Gurjar and MBC demands

Jaipur, June 30 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has constituted a cabinet subcommittee of three ministers to examine and address the demands raised by the Gurjar community and other groups under the Most Backward Classes (MBC) category.

The committee comprises State Law Minister Jogaram Patel, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham.

Notably, Bedham himself belongs to the Gurjar community and has previously played an active role in Gurjar movements led by Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla.

His inclusion in the committee, especially as the Minister of State for Home, reflects the government’s intent to engage with the community meaningfully, said sources.

The formation of this committee follows a Mahapanchayat gathering which was organised by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti on June 8 at the Karwari Shaheed Memorial in Pilupura, Bayana (Bharatpur) to raise several long-standing demands, including the inclusion of MBC reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

During the event, Samiti president Vijay Bainsla read out a draft proposal sent by the government, which was accepted by the community after collective approval. However, a group opposing the draft expressed dissent and even blocked the railway tracks in protest.

Minister Bedham, addressing the situation, emphasised that while everyone has the right to voice their opinion in a democracy, the government is open to dialogue without the need for agitation. He questioned the need for a Mahapanchayat when the government was already willing to discuss and resolve the issues at the table.

The draft proposal shared by the government on June 8 included several key assurances: sending a cabinet-level proposal to the Centre for the inclusion of the 5 per cent MBC reservation in the Ninth Schedule, resolving pending recruitment cases within seven days by coordinating with relevant departments, conducting monthly reviews of the Devnarayan Scheme with the involvement of Sangharsh Samiti representatives, and providing compassionate appointments to dependents of individuals killed during past Gurjar agitations.

The main demands of the Gurjar community include constitutional security for the MBC reservation by placing it in the Ninth Schedule, full and proper implementation of the 5 per cent reservation in government jobs, faithful adherence to the agreements made during previous reservation movements, effective execution of the Devnarayan Scheme, withdrawal of criminal cases filed during protests, and government jobs for the families of those who lost their lives during the agitation.

Additionally, the community is demanding appointments to the 372 unfilled posts from the 2018 REET recruitment. With this cabinet subcommittee now in place, the government aims to find practical solutions and maintain social harmony, while addressing the long-pending issues of the Gurjar community and other MBC groups, said officials.

