Rajasthan Governor, CM express grief over Ahmedabad plane crash

Jaipur, June 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday expressed grief over the Ahmedabad plane crash, which crashed minutes after takeoff.

Rajasthan Governor Bagde said, "The incident is extremely heartbreaking. I pray for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I also wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Chief Minister Sharma also expressed his concern and sorrow via social media, saying: "The news of the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad is deeply saddening and worrying. I pray for the safety of all passengers and crew members."

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said the news of the crash of an Air India passenger plane in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is very sad and heartbreaking.

"I express my deepest sympathies to all the passengers, pilots and crew travelling on the plane. May God grant speedy recovery to the injured," she said.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident.

BJP State President Madan Rathore, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former CM Ashok Gehlot, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra, along with several other senior political leaders, expressed grief over the incident.

In the wake of the tragedy, the BJP has cancelled all its political programmes in Rajasthan until further notice. This includes rallies and press conferences planned across the state to mark the 11th anniversary of the Modi government. Ministers in charge were scheduled to visit all districts starting Thursday, but those visits have been postponed.

Additionally, Chief Minister Sharma has postponed his visit to Banswara, scheduled for Friday.

Jaipur Airport has been placed on alert, and passengers travelling to Ahmedabad have been advised to check flight schedules before proceeding.

