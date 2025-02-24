Rajasthan: Congress stage protest over ‘Dadi’ remarks against former PM Indira Gandhi

Jaipur, Feb 24 (IANS) Congress on Monday staged a protest at Vidhan Sabha against the state minister Avinash Gehlot, who 'insulted' the opposition MLAs by referring the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as ‘Dadi’.

However, strict security measures were put in place, preventing the Congress workers from moving beyond Sahakar Bhawan.

Authorities also barricaded the road leading inward from Bharat Petrol Pump at 22 Godown Circle and installed two layers of barricades.

On February 21, during the Question Hour, Congress members disrupted proceedings by storming the well of the House in protest against Minister Avinash Gehlot’s remarks on former PM Indira Gandhi who referred her to as ‘Dadi’.

While responding to a question, Gehlot stated that in 2023-24, a particular scheme was named after "your Dadi, Indira Gandhi," leading to protests by the Congress legislators.

As tensions escalated, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel defended the minister's choice of words, stating that "Dadi" (grandmother) is a respectful term. However, his explanation further fueled the uproar, prompting Congress MLAs to approach the Speaker’s table. In response, the Speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

The deadlock persisted throughout the day, leading to a total of four adjournments. Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg moved a proposal to suspend several Congress MLAs, which Speaker Vasudev Devnani approved.

As a result, six legislators - Govind Singh Dotasra, Deputy Leader of Opposition Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gasavat, Hakam Ali Khan, and Sanjay Kumar - were suspended for the remainder of the budget session.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs have continued their protest inside the Assembly for the fourth consecutive day, having spent three nights in the House.

The controversy, initially sparked by Minister Avinash Gehlot’s remarks, has deepened following the suspension of key Congress leaders, including state president Govind Singh Dotasra.

So far, attempts by the government to resolve the standoff have been unsuccessful.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.