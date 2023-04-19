Rajasthan Cong submits detailed reports on Pilot's statements to Randhawa

Jaipur, April 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Congress has prepared a report on the statements of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Minister Rajendra Gudha and submitted it to the state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Congress leaders confirmed that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra discussed the statements of Pilot and Gudha with Randhawa during the feedback meetings held at the Congress war room with the MLAs.

Along with this, a complete file of media reports related to it was submitted. The state Congress report also includes the statement of Pilot saying 'Main virodh karta hoon to dhuan nikal deta hoon( When I oppose something, I don't give up till I achieve my goal)'.

Reportedly, the state Congress has prepared a report on the speech and statements given by Sachin Pilot in the meeting of Khetri.

Some of the MLAs who attended the feedback meetings claimed to have seen documents containing Pilot's statements.

State Minister Rajendra Gudha challenged the high command from the dais in the meeting held after the unveiling of the martyr's statue at Khetri on Monday. "A person of substance would support Sachin Pilot by taking action. If you want to take disciplinary action against Rajendra Gudha, you are welcome, we are ready," he said.

Why have Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh chief ministers not uttered a word on the caste census -- unlike Nitish, who has got the idea off the ground in Bihar? What are their local compulsions, if any?

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.