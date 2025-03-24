Rajasthan: Coaching Regulation Bill sent to Select Committee, Assembly adjourned sine-die

Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) The Rajasthan Coaching Centres (Control and Regulation Bill 2025) has hit a roadblock in the Assembly due to strong opposition and has been referred to the Select Committee.

The Assembly proceedings have been adjourned indefinitely after the heated debate over the bill. BJP MLAs voiced their concerns, openly opposing several provisions.

BJP MLA Gopal Sharma questioned the omission of central guidelines from the bill.

He remarked, "If we have a double-engine government, we should move forward together. The central guidelines stipulate that coaching should be provided only to students above 16 years of age. Why is this provision missing from the bill?"

During the discussion, Congress MLA Harish Chaudhary commented: "One Deputy CM allocated Rs 100 crore for IIFA. Now, the second Deputy CM should invest Rs. 100 crore in enhancing the state's examination system to benefit students and youth, he added without naming Premchand Bairwa.”

Senior BJP leader Kalicharan Saraf demanded that the bill be sent to the Select Committee.

"If this bill is passed in its current form, coaching institutes will shift out of Rajasthan, leading to unemployment for thousands of teachers. A business worth Rs. 60,000 crore will shrink, and bureaucracy will dominate the sector," he warned.

Saraf emphasised the need for wider consultation. "Before implementing this bill, discussions should be held with coaching institutes, students, teachers, and the public. The proposed state and district-level committees lack representatives from voluntary organisations and the judiciary. A public representative should also be included," he said.

He further pointed out that the central guidelines had recommended a system to inform parents if a student remains absent for two consecutive days—a provision missing from the bill.

"Passing this bill hastily is not advisable," he cautioned.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Assembly passed the Rajasthan Laws Repealing Bill 2025, eliminating 45 outdated laws, including 37 related to the Panchayati Raj.

Some of the repealed laws include the Bikaner State District Board Amendment Act of 1952 and the Bikaner Municipal Amendment Act of 1952.

The Assembly also passed the Rajasthan Laws Amendment Bill 2025, which removes the requirement of appointing judges as the Director Law in development authorities and Urban Improvement Trusts (UITs).

Previously, only district judges were deputed for these positions. Under the new provision, the government will now make these appointments at its discretion.

