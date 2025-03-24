Efforts to bring investment proposals received during GIS-2025 continue: MP CM

Bhopal, March 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that the efforts continue to bring investment proposals received during the Global Investment Summit (GIS)-2025.

Highlighting the laying down foundation stone of new industrial units worth Rs 1,000 crore in Gwalior recently, the Chief Minister said that the process will continue across different divisions of the state.

On Friday, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for as many as 19 industrial units in the Gwalior-Chambal regions. Of these, 11 units are in Morena, seven in Gwalior and one in Bhind district.

He stated that once these industries start operating, more than 15,000 farmers will benefit from it and will make Madhya Pradesh prosperous by providing many types of employment opportunities.

According to a government statement after the Gwalior-Chambal region, the Bhumi-Pujan of 25 more industrial units will be performed in the Ujjain division on Tuesday.

It added that 13 units will be set up in Ujjain and 12 in other parts of the region.

Notably, the last GIS held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25 has received investment proposals worth over Rs 26.6 lakh crore with the potential of creating 17.3 lakh jobs.

Besides GIS-Bhopal, the state government also organised seven RICs in different cities in the past year and claimed to have received investment proposals worth nearly Rs 30.8 lakh crore.

However, the Opposition Congress has been questioning the outcome of investment proposals received during the two-day GIS held in Bhopal.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has claimed that most of the investment proposals received during Regional Investment Conclaves (RIC) in Ujjain in March 2024 were the same which have already come during GIS -2023 in Indore.

