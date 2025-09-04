Rajasthan CM orders MLA to inspect rain-hit areas; promises long-term flood solutions

Jaipur, Sep 4 (IANS) With heavy rains wreaking havoc across Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday issued special instructions to legislators and ministers to step up relief efforts and ensure quick resolution of public grievances.

Speaking in the Assembly on the crisis, the CM directed all MLAs to conduct three-day intensive inspections of their constituencies between 5th and 7th September. He further instructed ministers in charge and secretaries to spend at least two days in rain-affected districts to personally monitor relief operations.

“The state government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people in every situation. Our priority is to address their problems with sensitivity and promptness,” Sharma said, adding that while immediate relief was being provided, a long-term strategy would also be devised to permanently tackle recurring issues of flooding and waterlogging.

The CM noted that Rajasthan has received 56 per cent more rainfall than average between June 1 and September 1, leading to widespread flooding in low-lying regions. He urged MLAs to coordinate with the district administration to accelerate rescue operations, relocation of affected families, and distribution of essential supplies.

Sharma emphasised that MLAs and ministers must maintain constant communication with officials, hold regular review meetings with district collectors, and personally ensure the availability of food packets, drinking water, medicines, and clothing.

He directed that safe temporary shelters be arranged for women, children, the elderly, and differently-abled persons, and called for the continuous monitoring of control rooms and helplines.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of public communication.

He urged legislators to regularly share updates with media and citizens, dispel rumours, and actively use social media to spread helpline numbers and information about relief measures.

Health and sanitation were flagged as top priorities, with Sharma instructing deployment of medical teams in relief camps, vaccination of animals, and chlorination of drinking water sources.

He stressed awareness campaigns on food hygiene, safe drinking water, and avoiding contaminated water to prevent disease outbreaks.

“Beyond relief, we will prepare long-term flood management plans to give people a permanent solution,” Sharma assured.

