Dr. Mandaviya highlights the need to support cutting-edge research in anti-doping science

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, launched an indigenous Chemical Reference Material - Methandienone Long-Term Metabolite (LTM) - a critical chemical standard essential for anti-doping analysis in all World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) - accredited Laboratories, at National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), here on Thursday.

The development of this new Reference Material (RM) jointly by NDTL, New Delhi, and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, is a testament to the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and a significant milestone in the advancement of anti–doping science in the country.

The Reference Material, which will be shared with all WADA-accredited laboratories worldwide as a part of knowledge sharing, will be recognised as India’s contribution to furthering the cause of anti-doping and promoting clean sport and scientific integrity.

The Reference Material was launched by Dr. Mandaviya during the 22nd Governing Body Meeting of NDTL. On this occasion, the Union Minister also unveiled the latest edition of NDTL’s Newsletter, which captures the body’s recent scientific achievements, strategic collaborations, and its expanding role in global anti-doping efforts.

Dr. Mandaviya deliberated at length on the formulated extramural grant policies designed to support cutting-edge research in anti-doping science. These grants will encourage academic institutions, research laboratories, and young investigators to contribute to areas such as Synthesis of RMs for banned substances, pharmacokinetics, longitudinal biomarker profiling, and analytical development.

Dr. Mandaviya also reviewed the progress of activities carried out by the laboratory as part of the Athlete Passport Management Unit (APMU), which was inaugurated by the Minister at NDTL in April this year. He suggested the expansion of work under this programme to get more athlete biological passports from neighbouring countries, and to position India as a hub for the same in the days to come.

Additionally, a new framework for scientific recognition and awards was introduced to honour outstanding contributions in doping control research, laboratory excellence, and public education. These initiatives aim to foster a vibrant ecosystem of innovation, integrity, and collaboration.

The launch of the indigenous Reference Material today is yet another laudable step in a series of reforms being carried out by NDTL in the domain of sports science, positioning it as a ‘beacon of support for the Global South’, as previously highlighted by Dr. Mandaviya. It marks another achievement for India on the world stage, while reaffirming the nation’s commitment to ensuring transparent sports practices on both national and international platforms.

