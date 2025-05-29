Rajasthan CM meets HM Amit Shah, discusses developmental issues (Lead)

Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. During the meeting, he congratulated him on the historic success of Operation Sindoor, a significant achievement in the fight against terrorism.

Sharma also briefed the Union Minister on the progress and innovations in Rajasthan’s cooperative sector. Key initiatives discussed included the computerisation of PACS, Mhaaro Khata Mhaaro Bank, the Gopal Credit Card Scheme, and the Sahakar Se Samriddhi Abhiyan.

He extended a cordial invitation to Shah for the upcoming Sahakar Sammelan in Rajasthan, being planned to mark the International Year of Cooperatives.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the successful implementation of 54 initiatives under the Sahakar Se Samriddhi campaign.

Later, Sharma met Union Housing, Urban Affairs, and Energy Minister Manohar Lal. The discussions focused on infrastructure development, including urban drainage, drinking water availability, metro rail expansion, improved public transport, and energy generation and supply.

The Chief Minister specifically emphasised the need for expanding urban transport across multiple districts. He requested early approval and financial assistance under the joint venture model for the Jaipur Metro Project Phase-II and the swift release of central support.

In the energy sector, Sharma sought the approval of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) worth Rs 1,368 crore under the RDSS project for daytime power supply to agricultural consumers through Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited.

He also urged the Minister to direct relevant bodies - CTUIL, CEA, MNRE, and others - to take priority action on implementing 115 GW renewable energy projects and the development of a transmission system for evacuating an additional 50 GW of renewable energy from Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Sharma also met Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw. They discussed railway network expansion to boost public convenience and industrial growth.

Strengthening digital infrastructure and fostering innovation in the media and broadcasting sectors were also key points of discussion.

In a separate meeting with Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Sharma addressed issues related to sustainable mineral resource development, infrastructure strengthening in the mining sector, investment opportunities, and ensuring consistent coal supply for Rajasthan’s power plants.

