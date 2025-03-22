Rajasthan blocks over 2.5 lakh fraudulent SIM cards, 2.34 lakh mobile IMEI handsets to curb cybercrime

Jaipur, March 22 (IANS) Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham reaffirmed the state's stance on combating cybercrime, highlighting several initiatives undertaken by the government.

Speaking to IANS, Bedham revealed that cybercriminals remain under the government's strict surveillance, with data reflecting intensified action. Through the Cyber Crime Portal, authorities successfully froze Rs 107.06 crore in 2024 and Rs 39.29 crore in 2023 from accounts linked to suspected criminals.

Bedham also highlighted the increasing effectiveness of the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 in addressing public complaints. "Since October 15, 2024, the helpline has expanded from seven to 25 call lines, raising the success rate in handling complaints from 33 per cent to 69 per cent," he told IANS.

Referring to information presented in the Vidhan Sabha, Bedham said that since the launch of the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) on April 1, 2021, authorities have blocked 2,52,046 fraudulent SIM cards and 2,34,243 mobile IMEI handsets to combat cyber fraud. In comparison, only 1,457 SIM cards and 127 IMEI numbers were blocked in 2021. By 2024, these figures had surged to 46,494 SIM cards and 16,739 IMEI numbers due to strengthened enforcement measures.

Bedham cautioned that cybercriminals are adopting sophisticated methods to target victims. During wedding seasons, fraudsters distribute malicious links disguised as digital invitations. Once clicked, these links extract personal data, compromising the victim's privacy. Additionally, criminals send fake bank account details to facilitate money laundering, often tricking individuals into participating in fraudulent activities.

Another prevalent scheme involves scammers posing as bank representatives or mobile service providers, claiming to need KYC updates. Through such tactics, they gain access to sensitive information.

To counter these threats, the Rajasthan Police Headquarters regularly issues public advisories, warning citizens about emerging cybercrime methods and promoting preventive measures, he said.

In January 2024, under the 'Cyber Vraj Prahar 1.0' initiative, Rajasthan Police launched a statewide crackdown on cybercrime. The campaign resulted in the registration of 36 cases and the arrest of 250 individuals. Law enforcement seized 152 mobile phones, 104 ATM cards, 89 SIM cards, 10 checkbooks, 40 bank passbooks, one motorcycle, one car, six laptops, and approximately Rs 490,000 from those involved in cybercriminal activities.

"Our commitment to tackling cybercrime remains unwavering, and we will continue to adopt proactive measures to safeguard the public," Bedham asserted.

