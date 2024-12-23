Rajasthan: 3-year-old girl falls into 700-feet borewell; rescue ops underway

Jaipur, Dec 23 (IANS) A 3-year-old girl on Monday fell into a 700-feet-deep borewell in Badiyali Dhani, located in the Kiratpura area of Rajasthan's Kotputli, an official said, adding that she is stuck at a depth of 150 feet.

A rescue operation is currently underway to save her.

Excavation work is being carried out near the borewell with the help of a JCB, while oxygen is being supplied to the girl through a pipe, an official said.

The rescue team has observed the girl's movements through a camera lowered into the borewell, and her cries have also been recorded.

The SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) is being assisted by the personnel of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) to rescue the girl.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at around 1.50 p.m, when the 3-year-old minor girl, Chetna Chaudhary, daughter of Bhupendra Chaudhary, was playing outside her house.

She slipped and fell into the borewell.

Hearing her cries, the family immediately alerted the police. Soon, a team of police and officials from the local administration rushed to the scene.

An official said that due to the continuous supply of oxygen, one cylinder is being exhausted every hour.

The medical team has ordered an additional 20 cylinders to ensure the girl's safety.

The NDRF team plans to reach the girl using an iron rod and pipe. Once access is made, they aim to pull her out by trapping her hands or legs in a circular ring attached to the rod.

The girl's movement was visible in the camera footage, and she was seen wearing a cap and shaking her head.

Kotputli MLA Hansraj Patel said that the SDRF and NDRF teams, along with the police and administration, are fully engaged in the rescue operation, and every effort is being made to save the girl.

The SDRF team has briefed Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant about the operation's plan, stating that they would first attempt to lift the girl using ropes and pipes.

The team is currently connecting pipes of the right length to facilitate the rescue.

