Raj Cabinet approves Green Hydrogen Policy, Biomass and Waste to Energy Policy

Jaipur, Sep 20 (IANS) A total of 63 approvals were approved in the state Cabinet meeting held at Rajasthan Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday under the chairmanship of CM Ashok Gehlot.

A key decision has been taken to allot land to more than 200 social institutions for educational, social and economic development in the state.

Also, the rules for government jobs for children orphaned due to Covid-induced crises have been amended.

The Cabinet has approved proposals to increase promotion opportunities for government employees and remove salary anomalies.

The Cabinet has taken an important decision to allot land at concessional rates to more than 200 social institutions for educational upliftment and social and economic development in the state for hostels, old age homes, community centres and other social works.

With the approval of this proposal, the land can now be allotted to all these institutions at 10 per cent of the reserved rate.

Besides, the Cabinet has approved the proposal to make this provision in 45 such cases approved earlier.

Those institutions which have not deposited the amount will also be allotted land at 10 per cent reserve rate.

In other cases, it has also been decided to allot land at reserved rates to Indian Army, Railways, Power Grid Sikar Transmission Limited and various institutions.

The Cabinet has approved amendments to the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017.

With this, all the personnel of Class IV Service, Ministerial Service, Subordinate Service and State Service will be given financial upgradation of promotion post under the ACP scheme on completion of 9, 18, 27 years of satisfactory service.

This provision has been made on the lines of the order regarding selected pay scale of the year 1992.

At the same time, with this amendment, now the state service officers will also be able to get the pay level of promotion post after 9, 18, 27 years of service instead of 10, 20, 30 years of service.

The Cabinet has approved the proposal to amend various service rules to provide government jobs to boys and girls orphaned due to Covid-19 when they attain adulthood.

With this approval, such orphan boys/girls will be able to get appointment, whose biological or adoptive parents have died due to Covid on or before March 31, 2023.

Also, such orphan boy/girl, whose mother or father has died earlier and the other one has died due to Covid-19 on or before March 31, 2023 and whose age at the time of becoming orphan is more than 18 years.

If not, even after attaining adulthood, he can be given appointment on posts up to Pay Matrix L-9.

The Cabinet has decided to give government jobs on the post of Junior Assistant by relaxing the rules to two youths.

Prahlad Singh Chundawat and Shakti Singh Chundawat, who helped in arresting the main accused in the Kanhaiyalal murder case of Udaipur will be appointed by giving relaxation in Rajasthan Class IV Service (Recruitment and other conditions of service) Rules, 1999.

This will honour the courage of the two youths who showed indomitable courage and helped in arresting the criminals and other people will also be inspired by them and will be able to muster the courage to take initiative and cooperate with the police in difficult situations.

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates will now get age relaxation in Rajasthan State Engineering Services like other reserved categories.

The Cabinet has approved the proposal to implement the provision of notification issued on April 16, 2021 in the Rajasthan State Engineering Services (Direct Recruitment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules 1991.

It is noteworthy that the said service rule was left out of being included in the notification of April 2021.

Now in this service rule, male EWS candidates will get age relaxation of 5 years and female candidates will get 10 years relaxation.

