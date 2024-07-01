Raj Anadkat shares inspiration behind his character in ‘United States of Gujarat’

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Raj Anadkat, who essays the role of Keshav in the regional show ‘United States of Gujarat’, has shared the inspiration behind his character.

The actor shared that he modelled his character in the show on Ranveer Singh’s character from the 2022 movie ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ as that was the brief given to him by the production.

The show also stars Sana Sheikh, Ragini Shah, Siddharth Randheria, Apara Mehta and Vandana Vithlani.

Raj revealed: “For my character, I took inspiration from Ranveer Singh's character from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. When I first got the brief from the director, they just told me that my character is like Dwarka's Ranveer Singh, a bindaas happy-go-lucky guy who helps everyone, and girls admire him. While shooting too, we kept adding fun elements to my character.”

'United States of Gujarat' navigates through a heartfelt journey of Kay (played by Sana Sheikh) to discover her roots and reunite with her mother Yamuna (played by Ami Trivedi) and Baa (played by Ragini Shah). Raj Anadkat's character, Keshav, adds to the mix as he forges a certain connection with Kay, promising guaranteed entertainment for the audience.

'United States of Gujarat' is set to premiere on July 152 on Colors Gujarati.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.