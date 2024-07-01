Mauritanian President Ghazouani wins reelection

Nouakchott, July 1 (IANS) Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani won reelection in the country's June 29 presidential poll, capturing 56.12 percent of the votes, according to provisional results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

Biram Dah Abeid, the main opposition candidate, came in second with 22.10 per cent of the votes, and Hamadi Mohamed Abdi, from the Tawassoul party, was third with 12.76 per cent, the CENI announced Sunday night, reported Xinhua news agency.

The CENI said 55.39 per cent of the more than 1.9 million registered voters cast their ballots last Saturday.

El Ghazouani was first elected president in 2019.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.