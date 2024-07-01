Mayank Malik to play a 'good-hearted guy' in 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Mayank Malik, who has joined the cast of 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' has given insights into his character, saying his role is that of a smart, young, and good-hearted guy with a charming personality.

Speaking about his role, Mayank shared: "I am playing the character of Raghav in the show. Raghav is a smart, young, and good-hearted guy. He is Siddharth’s cousin, and everyone loves him due to his amazing and charming personality."

"However, there’s more to this character, which will be revealed in the upcoming episodes. Raghav has a dark past that gives his character a hint of grey, leading to significant turns in the storyline," said Mayank.

Mayank further shares that he is really enjoying the whole process of shooting.

"Playing Raghav is amazing because he has many layers that unfold eventually. Throughout this process, I’ve learned a lot as an actor. This role allows me to explore different shades of a character through one role, and I’m very thankful to 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' for giving me this opportunity to showcase my acting skills on screen. I hope the viewers will enjoy watching me as Raghav and continue to show their love for the character and the show," added Mayank.

The on-screen chemistry between Bharat Ahlawat (Siddharth) and Swati Sharma (Aashi) in the show has captivated the audiences. It also stars Khyati Keswani as Amrita.

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' airs on Shemaroo Umang.

