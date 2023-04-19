Rain, thunderstorms likely in J&K

Srinagar, April 19 (IANS) The MeT department on Wednesday forecast widespread rain or thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

The union territory experienced a similar weather on Tuesday.

"Widespread light rain or thunderstorms are likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 10.3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 5.4 and Gulmarg 2 degrees as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil registered 3.3 degrees and Leh 1.6.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.4, Katra 16, Batote 10.1, Banihal 10.2 and Bhaderwah 11.9 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.