Rain lashes Delhi, temp drops to 26 degrees

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Rain lashed parts of national capital on Thursday morning bringing down the temperature to 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its forecast for Thursday, the weather department has forecast cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle throughout the day.

A yellow alert has also been issued, warning of flooding on low-lying areas leading to disruption of traffic on key roads. Moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (speed 20-40kmph) is also likely in the national capital on July 8.

While the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 25 degrees, the maximum is expected to hover around 36 degrees, it said.

According to the IMD, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 83 per cent.

Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is likely to be above 32 degrees and below 37 degrees, and the minimum temperature to be less than 28 degrees but above 24.

As per seven days' forecast, the national capital is likely to witness cloudy sky, light rain, moderate rain, rain or thundershowers.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 123 at 9 a.m., the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

An intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over south Peninsular India and north Maharashtra till July 6 and over Gujarat till July 8.

The weather agency has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next five days.

