Railways to roll out another 10,000 non-AC coaches for common man

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) The Ministry of Railways has drawn up plans to manufacture another 10,000 non-AC coaches in 2024-25 and 2025-26 to cater to the increasing demand and enhance passenger comfort for the common man on its network.

A senior official unveiled the Ministry’s plan of ramping up production to roll out 4,485 non-AC coaches in the ongoing financial year (2024-25) and another 5,444 of these in 2025-26.

Additionally, the Railways plan to roll out more than 5,300 general coaches to significantly enhance the capacity of its rolling stock.

A senior official of Indian Railways elaborating this ambitious plan on Thursday said in the current fiscal year, Indian Railway is set to manufacture 2,605 general coaches, which includes specialised Amrit Bharat general coaches designed to enhance passenger amenities.

Alongside these, 1,470 non-AC sleeper coaches and 323 SLR (Sitting-cum-Luggage Rake) coaches, including the coaches of Amrit Bharat coaches, 32 high-capacity parcel vans and 55 pantry cars, would be manufactured to cater to diverse passenger needs and logistical requirements.

In fiscal year 2025-26, Indian Railways aims to further augment its fleet with 2,710 general coaches, continuing the inclusion of Amrit Bharat general coaches known for their advanced features.

The production targets for this period also include 1,910 non-AC sleeper coaches including Amrit Bharat general coaches and 514 SLR coaches including Amrit Bharat sleeper coaches.

