‘Raid 2’ actress Shruti Pandey opens up about ‘uncomfortable’ moments from her early days

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Shruti Pandey, who is gearing up for the release of her film ‘Raid 2,’ opened up about the challenges she faced early in her career, including uncomfortable conversations.

While she shared that she never directly encountered the casting couch, she acknowledged the pressures of navigating the industry and the impact of social media on an actor’s visibility and opportunities. When asked if she had ever encountered issues like nepotism or the casting couch in the industry, Shruti revealed that, thankfully, she had never experienced the casting couch directly. However, she did face some uncomfortable conversations early on.

Pandey told IANS, “Thankfully, I’ve never directly experienced the casting couch. Maybe some uncomfortable conversations in the beginning, but nothing serious. Social media, on the other hand, has had a big impact—both good and bad. It’s become a business. As an actor, not having a strong social media presence can be a hurdle. Many roles are cast through Instagram now, and you don’t even hear about them if you’re not visible enough.”

The ‘Helmet’ actress also shared her thoughts on nepotism in the film industry. When asked about her take on the topic, Shruti acknowledged that the entertainment world is, ultimately, a business. “It’s a business. If I had something valuable, I’d want to pass it on to my sister too. But getting the opportunity is one thing—making the most of it is what really matters.”

Shruti Pandey also shared her personal struggles and moments of doubt throughout her career. On being asked if there were times when she felt like quitting, the actress mentioned, “Yes, I’ve had those moments. Sometimes you go months without work. But my family is very supportive and understands this journey. Every time I thought about quitting, a new project would come along—Mumbai has a way of pulling you back in.”

Speaking of Shruti’s forthcoming project, 'Raid 2' stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The actioner, also featuring Riteish Deshmukh, is slated to hit theatres on May 1.

