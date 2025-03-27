Rahul's absence at Mahakumbh: Vadra says Cong MP believes in prayers, not media display

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Decrying the practice of mixing religion and politics, Robert Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi, on Thursday said that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi should not be judged just because he did not go for a holy dip at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

“We don’t believe in media appearances or display… we believe in prayers,” Vadra told IANS, citing his own pilgrimage and interaction with people from all religions during which he avoids media.

“If we go to Mahakumbh, there could be disruption and pilgrims’ inconvenience due to VIP arrangements... we can go at any time. We don’t do anything for public display. We don’t have to show how secular we are,” he said.

My belief is that we should not indulge in religious acts for public display or indulge in politics of show off.

“So, I believe Rahul Gandhi does not undertake religious visits for public display, he can go to any holy place whenever he decides to and, also, there should be no inconvenience to others,” he said.

On the ban imposed by Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district administration on offering namaaz on roads or rooftops, Vadra said: "Whenever a person is in trouble, he remembers his God, not any minister, because no minister is going to come at that time. Those who go to the temple or mosque, remember the difficult times and pray so that their troubles are averted."

If the BJP indulges in politics of religion or divides on religious lines, by saying that namaz cannot be offered and meat shops should be closed or the names of places named after Aurangzeb should be changed, then this kind of politics is harmful. This will not bring progress and everyone will be divided, he said.

Vadra further said: "The way Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, ‘Batoge to Katoge’ … if any Chief Minister has such thinking, then we will never be able to move forward."

