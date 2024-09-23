Rahul talks of dividing the country while his ancestors did that: Rajasthan CM

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir), Sep 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi only talks about dividing the country while his ancestors had "worked towards dividing the country".

Speaking at an election rally in support of BJP candidate Jeevan Lal who is contesting from Bani Assembly constituency, the Rajasthan CM said: "The Congress, which does the politics of emergency, scams and loot in the country, only makes false promises to the people. Now the people of Jammu and Kashmir have understood their intentions.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a unique improvement in the economy of the union territory. Not only has the infrastructure strengthened here, but the standard of living of the people has also increased."

Sharma said that the abrogation of Article 370 has proved to be a milestone in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This decision has not only opened the doors of development in Kashmir but the whole country has also united. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee believed that there should not be two flags and two constitutions in one country. In accordance with his wish, Article 370 was scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to a new beginning of development here," the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

Sharma further said that there was a time when bullets were fired every day, and people remained under a shadow of fear. "But today, the atmosphere of fear has ended and the local people as well as tourists feel safe in the area. This has also increased the income of the locals in Jammu and Kashmir."

The BJP leader also said that the Congress, which has ruled the country for the longest time, never cared about the interests of the common people.

"The National Conference and Congress misled the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and threw them into the fire of terrorism and separatism. Today, the same parties are approaching the people and seeking votes," Sharma said, while appealing to the common people to avoid such parties and leaders and vote for the BJP so that the youth of Kashmir Valley get new employment opportunities.

The Rajasthan CM also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working to fulfill the concept of 'Developed India 2047'.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have also benefited from PM Modi's decisions," Sharma said, adding that 4 crore underprivileged families across the country got permanent houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, out of which more than 2.71 lakh families in Jammu and Kashmir have been benefitted.

Sharma also said that PM Modi has connected Jammu and Kashmir with all the development schemes.

"India is moving on the path of peace and progress and Jammu and Kashmir is connected with it," he said, while urging the voters to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Jeevan Lal.

