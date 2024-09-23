Manchester City midfielder Rodri out for the season with ACL injury: Report

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Premier League winner Manchester City have suffered a setback as midfielder Rodri has been ruled out of the 2024/25 Premier League season following his injury during the first half of the game against Arsenal on Sunday.

According to a report by ESPN, Rodri has been ruled out of the 2024/25 season due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee. The extent of his injury was unknown after he was subbed off during the important clash but tests on Monday confirmed Manchester City’s nightmare as he is one of their most crucial players.

Following the game, Guardiola spoke about Rodri’s injury.

"I don't know yet, I didn't ask the doctors. Rodri is strong. He leaves the pitch in this action because he feels something, otherwise Rodri stays there. He's the best holding midfielder in the world, he is a potential Ballon d'Or winner, I would love for him to win,” said Guardiola.

Rodri is probably the best defensive midfielder in the world due to his ability to both break up opponents’ attacks and keep the rhythm of possession. The 28-year-old has been outstanding for the past few seasons and can score important goals, famously scoring the winner of the 2023 Champions League final.

Incredibly, he went 50 games for City last season without tasting defeat as he won the Premier League. The 28-year-old then went on to lead Spain in the 2024 Euros and also won the European Championship Player of the Tournament in the process.

Rodri’s injury is a grave sign for footballers with the number of ACL injuries rising. Rodri had recently claimed that the players may have to go on strike due to the ever-increasing fixture congestion.

"I think we are close to that (going on strike). If it keeps this way, it will be a moment that we have no other option, but let's see," Rodri was quoted saying by the BBC.

