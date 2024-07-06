Rahul Gandhi 'speaks without thinking': Haryana BJP MP

Rohtak, July 6 (IANS) Haryana BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra said on Saturday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 'speaks without thinking' and it is a misfortune for the country that he is Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

"The whole country is condemning what Rahul Gandhi said in the House. Gandhi speaks without intelligence. The whole country knows this. It is misfortune for our country that Rahul Gandhi is the LoP. Unfortunately, we don't know for how many days we have to tolerate him," Jangra told the media in Rohtak.

On Hathras stampede, he said that anyone could become a 'baba' (referring to Bhole Baba) by luring women.

"Baba should also be questioned on Hathras incident. He also had a responsibility to regulate the gathering. Not only this, the code of conduct and arrangements should be made for such gatherings."

Regarding the BJP-JJP alliance in the state, which snapped in March this year, Jangra said the BJP has suffered a lot because of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

"This was an alliance of their compulsion. The way the current government of the state is working at present, it's certain that the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form the government again and the government is engaged in solving whatever problems the people are facing at the moment."

With the ruling BJP in Haryana in battle mode for the Assembly elections slated for October, Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week chaired a brainstorming session of the party in Panchkula and announced that the BJP will fight the polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

BJP leaders said that two sessions were convened in Panchkula to review the party's preparations for a 100-day roadmap to ensure that it retains power in the state for the third consecutive time.

The new government in Haryana was formed in March this year after the BJP severed its four-and-a-half-year-old ties with the JJP led by Dushyant Chautala, by Nayab Singh Saini succeeding Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister.

The Assembly has a total strength of 90 legislators.

However, after the death of Badshahpur legislator Rakesh Daultabad, the resignation of Power Minister Ranjit Singh, and that of Mullana legislator Varun Chaudhary after his election from the Ambala Lok Sabha seat, the House has 87 MLAs now.

The BJP, which has 41 MLAs, enjoys the support of Haryana Lokhit Party's lone legislator Gopal Kanda, and Nayan Pal Rawat, an Independent legislator.

In Opposition, Congress has 29 legislators, the JJP has 10, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has one legislator.

Three Independents have extended their support to the Congress, while another Independent MLA, Balraj Kundu, has been voicing his opposition to the BJP.

