Rahul Gandhi to launch Maha poll campaign from Nagpur on Nov 6

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will kickstart the Maharashtra Assembly poll campaign from Nagpur with a ‘Samvidhan Sanman Sammelan’ followed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Guarantee release in Mumbai on November 6.

Speaking to the media, AICC General Secretary Ramesh Chennithala and state Congress President Nana Patole said that MVA leaders – Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray and leaders of other alliance partners shall attend the Mumbai rally

Chennithala said that there are no disputes over seat-sharing among the MVA allies and in those constituencies where alliance candidates have filed nominations as rebels against the official nominees shall withdraw them in the next couple of days.

“We are in talks with the Samajwadi Party and others… There is no question of ‘friendly contests’ among the MVA partners. Wherever MVA candidates have filled up nomination forms against each other, shall take them back, we shall fight unitedly,” Chennithala asserted.

Here, he took the opportunity to slam the ruling MahaYuti allies Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party for the confusion prevailing in their ranks ahead of the elections.

“The BJP has fielded candidates even in the seats belonging to the Shiv Sena and NCP quotas… This marks the BJP’s moves to eliminate both the parties. The MahaYuti regime is riddled with corruption, inflation, and unemployment and it has looted Maharashtra in the past two-and-half years, the people of the state will teach them a lesson,” Chennithala declared.

He reiterated that industries from Maharashtra are being shifted to other states, and though the MahaYuti has announced a slew of decisions in recent weeks, like the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme and others, but warned that implementing them would be difficult with no money in the government’s treasury.

Besides Chennithala and Patole, other senior state leaders like Varsha Gaikwad, M. Arif Naseem Khan, Nana Gawande, Wajahat Mirza, Brij Dutt and more were present on the occasion.

Later, Chennithala visited the home of Thackeray in Bandra to sort out the issues of rebel candidates or friendly contestants in several of the 288 Assembly constituencies which could mar the prospects of the official MVA nominees in the November 20 elections.

