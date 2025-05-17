Is Rahul Gandhi ‘jealous’ of Shashi Tharoor, asks BJP leader Amit Malviya

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Amit Malviya, incharge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department, on Saturday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accused him of being ‘insecure’ and ‘jealous’ for not naming ‘eloquent’ Shashi Tharoor for the multi-party MP delegations proposed by the Centre to expose Pakistan.

Calling the Congress party’s choices to represent India in diplomatic meetings ‘intriguing’ and ‘deeply questionable', Malviya made a strong case for former diplomat Tharoor to do the job for the country.

In a post on social media platform X, Malviya wrote, “No one can deny Shashi Tharoor’s eloquence, his long experience as a United Nations official, and his deep insights on matters of foreign policy.”

Slamming Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, he said, “So why has the Congress party — and Rahul Gandhi in particular — chosen not to nominate him for the multi-party delegations being sent abroad to explain India’s position on key issues? Is it insecurity? Jealousy? Or simply intolerance of anyone who outshines the high command?”

Just after the Centre announced on Saturday the names of seven Members of Parliament (MPs) who would lead Indian delegations abroad to expose Pakistan's role in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Congress revealed its own list of nominated MPs that it had sent to the government on Friday, which did not include Shashi Tharoor's name.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's social media post revealed on Saturday that the party had formally named former Union Minister Anand Sharma, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain, and Lok Sabha MP Raja Brar.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Saturday named Tharoor (Congress), Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), and Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) as those expected to lead the delegations.

According to the Ministry, these delegations are expected to visit key partner countries such as the United States, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Africa, Egypt, and Japan later this month.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.