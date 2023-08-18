Rahul Gandhi interacts with youth in Leh, alleges BJP, RSS placing their people in key institutions

Leh, Aug 18 (IANS) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is in Leh, on Friday asserted that the foundation of freedom in India is the Constitution of India.

He also accused the BJP and the RSS of placing its own people in the key parts of the institutional structures.

While interacting with youths here, Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Leh on Thursday afternoon said, “India got freedom in 1947 and the foundation of freedom in India is the Constitution of India.”

He said that the Constitution has certain rules. “So, how do you put the Constitution into action? The way you put the Constitution into action is by setting up institutions that support the vision of the Constitution. The Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Planning Commission, forces, all these elements.”

“Now what is happening … when you attack the Constitution directly? Now what the BJP and RSS is doing that it is placing its own people in the key parts of the institutional structures,” he said.

“They will place their own people, for example if you go to ministers of the government and ask them are you actually making the decision in the ministry and then they will tell you that there was a gentleman an OSD from the RSS, who we have to work with and to decide what happens in our ministry.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi also watched a football match in Leh and interacted with the people.

According to party leaders, Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Ladakh till August 25 will be visiting Dumra valley on Saturday and on Sunday he will be visiting the Pangong Tso Lake on Sunday and also offer tribute to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

He will then go to Kargil and address a public meeting there and during his trip he will be interacting with the people of Ladakh.

