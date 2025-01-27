Rahul Gandhi to address two rallies in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has recovered from his sickness and is all set to boost the Congress campaign in Delhi by addressing two election rallies on Tuesday, said a party leader.

Gandhi, who had to cancel his campaign rallies last week due to poor health, will address rallies in Patparganj and Okhla constituencies between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, announced former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya.

The Congress star campaigner had addressed a rally in Seelampur on January 14 but was soon forced out of action due to poor health, resulting in the cancellation of a few of his rallies.

On Monday, Gandhi was in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, the birthplace of Ambedkar, where he launched the party's nationwide programme 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan'.

Earlier, reaching out to the Jain community in poll-bound city, the Delhi Congress announced the creation of a Jain Welfare Board on the lines of a similar panel in Rajasthan.

The party will also hold simultaneous candle marches in all 70 Assembly constituencies to protest the desecration of Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s statue in Punjab, said Jain.

Addressing a press conference, Jain said AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal is silent on the vandalism of Ambedkar’s statue in Amritsar and “we want to expose his double standards”.

He also hit out at Kejriwal for ignoring the Jain community and not giving a representation in the Delhi Minorities’ Commission – which is shut since August 2023.

Highlighting that religious minority status was given to the Jain community on January 27, 2014, during the Congress government at the Centre, Jain also hit out at the BJP for not giving recognition to the Jain community.

“Members of the Jain community are being harassed in Delhi to procure a minority certificate,” he said.

Seeking votes for the Congress in the February 5 election, Jain said when the Congress comes to power in Delhi one member of the Jain community will be posted in the city’s minorities’ panel.

The Congress has failed to win even a single seat in the last two Assembly elections for a 70-member House.

Voting in Delhi is scheduled to take place on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

