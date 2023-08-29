Ragpicker raped, bludgeoned to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a ragpicker woman was raped and bludgeoned to death by unidentified persons in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.

The woman's decomposed body was found in an under-construction building premises in Nanakramguda in Financial District on Tuesday.

The incident occurred under the limits of Gachibowli Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Police identified the deceased as Kasemma (38), a ragpicker and resident of Vaddera Basti, Gowlidoddy in Hyderabad. She had gone missing on August 25.

According to police, she had left the house after a quarrel with her daughter. Her family had lodged a missing person complaint with Gachibowli police.

Police rushed to the spot after being alerted by some locals. A forensic team gathered the evidence. The victim's body was shifted to a hospital for autopsy.

Police suspect that the woman was raped when she went to the under construction building to collect scrap. The accused threw a boulder on her head, killing her.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed profound anguish on the incident. She has sought comprehensive report regarding the incident from the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the Cyberabad Police Commissioner in 48 hours.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.