Ragneeti: Ardaas begins at Raghav's residence; guests start arriving

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The ardaas have begun at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "suspended parliamentarian" Raghav Chadha, situated at Pandara Road, ahead of his September 23 marriage with actress Parineeti Chopra in Udaipur.

Chadha's MP's residence saw Punjab Police personnel keeping a hawk's eye on the tastefully manicured entrance, keeping photographers on the other side of the busy road.

Economist and media personality Sharad Kohli greeted the paparazzi outside Chadha's house and updated them on what was happening inside. He said: "Abhi paath shuru ho gaye hain, guru ka gaan ho raha hai."

On the day when Parliament began its second life at a new address, one of its young parliamentarians, although suspeneded, formally launched a new phase of his life.

The couple will leave for Udaipur for their wedding at a luxury hotel on September 23 and 24. Parineeti's home in Mumbai, meanwhile, was tastefully lit up in celebration of the wedding, which will culminate next week in Chandigarh.

