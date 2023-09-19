Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League group-stage match: Report

Milan, Sep 19 (IANS) A Newcastle fan Eddie McKay was reportedly attacked in Milan by a group of seven or eight people, who he claims were wearing black masks.

According to reports, in an ugly scene on Monday, Mckay with his son got attacked by a mob of seven or eight people, was stabbed behind the back, and was left wounded.

A Newcastle statement said: "We are deeply concerned by reports that a supporter was seriously assaulted in Milan on Monday evening and we are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances.

"Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery."

Police in Milan confirmed that McKay, after being stabbed was hospitalised quickly and in a stable condition now.

However, the reasons for the attack are yet not confirmed, police are investigating the matter and no concrete evidence of football rivalry has been found.

Speaking to Sky Sports, McKay’s daughter said: “My dad is stable but in shock. He is gutted he's missing the match but just wants every other Newcastle fan out there to be aware of this and be safe.

He just had two knee replacements so he fell when he was being chased and that is when he was attacked. I'm flying out there,” she added.

Newcastle will play their first Champions League match after 20 years on Tuesday night against AC Milan in the San Siro.

