Raghav Juyal: Want to explore every genre and play easy going characters

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal has talked about his aspirations and said he wants to explore every genre and play fun, easygoing characters where he can just chill.

Raghav said: "I want to do everything. I want to explore every genre and play fun, easygoing characters where I can just chill and have a good time, but also take on intense and challenging roles like Masaan that really push me.”

“I’ll act, I’ll dance, I’ll host, and I will do everything this industry has to offer. I don’t want to miss a thing, I want to do it all."

On March 13, Raghav, who was recently seen in the action film 'Kill', shared that criticism helps a person make their work better. He said his life has been shaped by critics.

He had shared: "My life has been made by the critics, my career shift happened because of the recognition I received from them, especially with 'Kill'. It truly works for an actor when critics praise you because it also leads to more opportunities".

“It is incredibly difficult to change your image from something you’re so well known for to something new, for both the audience and the industry to accept you as an actor. It took me five years to build this image", he added.

Raghav is popularly known as "Crockroaxz" or the "King of Slow Motion" for his surreal dance moves in slow motion style and for his reinvention of the Slow Motion Walk in India.

He rose to fame after being a contestant and finalist in dance reality show Dance India Dance 3 and a skipper for the team Raghav Ke Rockstars in Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2 and Dance Ke Superkids where his team was declared the winner under his captainship.

He made his film debut in 2014 with Sonali Cable, a comedy drama film, directed by Charudutt Acharya.

