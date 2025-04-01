Viduthalai pushed me beyond limits I didn't know existed: Bhavani Sre

Chennai, Apr 1 (IANS)Actress Bhavani Sre, whose outstanding performance as the female lead in director Vetrimaran’s critically acclaimed franchise ‘Viduthalai’ came in for much praise, has now penned an emotional note on how her role in this film challenged her and pushed her beyond limits she didn’t know existed.

Taking to her Instagram timeline to pen a post of gratitude to Vetrimaran, the film’s director, on the occasion of the film completing two years, Bhavani wrote, “Two years since ‘Viduthalai’, and this journey still feels special. This film wasn’t just a role—it challenged me, shaped me, and pushed me beyond limits I didn’t know existed. Every moment on set was raw, real, and unforgettable.”

Thanking director Vetrimaran in particular, she said, “Grateful for the people who made it what it was and for the lessons that will stay with me forever. Some films come and go, but this one stays with you.I sincerely thank Vetrimaaran Sir for this wonderful journey.”

Only recently, the makers of the critically acclaimed franchise, featuring actors Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, released some deleted scenes from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The first deleted scene that was released by the makers, had some really funny sequences involving Soori and Bhavani Sre.

The deleted scene begins with Soori being dropped on a bike at a mechanic shop in the small village that is located deep in the forests. Seeking to lend a helping hand to the mechanic repairing his jeep, Soori takes off his police uniform and starts helping around.

When Bhavani, who plays a girl in the village, passes by, he offers to return the empty soda bottles he had bought at her grandmother’s shop. She makes fun of him, saying, “Are you a mechanic? I thought you were a cook.” He keeps insisting he is a policeman and she refuses to buy it. He gets agitated and confronts her saying, “You can see me as a cook and a driver but not a cop?” To this, she says, “In which world does a policeman return the soda bottles he has Soori got?” Soori responds saying he was returning the bottles to which Bhavani says,”Which is why I don’t consider you a policeman.” The scene features two other cute romantic sequences involving and Bhavani as well. Interestingly, they are also funny.

‘Viduthalai’ is a franchise from which two instalments have released so far. While the first part of Viduthalai, which came in for a lot of appreciation, focussed on a constable character called Kumaresan (played by Soori), the second part of the film focussed on the character of a revolutionary leader called Karuppan aka Perumal Vaathiyar (played by Vijay Sethupathi).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.