Raghav Juyal: With ‘Kill’, got a chance to tell the world that I can act too

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal said that with “Kill”, he got a chance to tell the world that he can act too, and that playing a negative role was a big responsibility.

“From auditioning for ‘Kill’ to shooting it with Lakshya, my whole journey for the film has been fun. Like, I always said I have never shied away from working hard. With ‘Kill’, I got a chance to tell the world that I can act too, and playing a negative role is always a big responsibility that requires immense conviction,” Raghav said.

“Lakshya and I did a lot of physical training together for this one, which really improved our bond off-screen as well. The best thing I find about my character Fani in the film is his twisted humor and sarcasm. Preparing for this role mentally was more crucial than physically, as Fani is a clever lad, and he brings in the thrill in the film,” he added.

Talking about the film, which is all set to be streamed on OTT, actor Lakshya said: “ For my character Amrit, I went through a very strict fitness regime. There were times I went beyond my limits to adapt to the role. Nikhil sir has truly been a guiding force throughout the process and I consider him to be my biggest mentor. After exploring the action genre I cannot wait to try on different roles!”

Writer and Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat said that seeing “Kill” transition from a successful theatrical run to now preparing to release on OTT is incredibly exciting for him.

“I was inspired to write the story for Kill from a personal experience dating back to around 1994-95, that shook me forever. Hence, making ‘Kill’ as raw as possible was really important for me to translate my true emotions,” he said.

Bhat added: “‘Kill’ wouldn’t have been possible without Lakshya’s raw skills, Raghav’s professional approach and the entire team’s unflinching support!”

“Kill” will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 6.

