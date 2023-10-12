Raghav Juyal found solace in acting after injuries took him away from dance

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal finds solace in the world of acting and admits to missing the exhilaration of dancing, his true passion.

"Challenges may have altered the path of my journey, but they cannot dampen my passion of being able to express myself. I always danced as a way to be able to express my emotions and acting has become that,” Raghav said.

She added: “After I sustained these injuries, it seemed like a major roadblock and that’s when acting came about and honestly it rescued me. Acting has become a new canvas for my creativity, allowing me to paint emotions with a different brush. While dance will always be my first love, acting has become my sanctuary.”

Raghav said that it's a way for me to channel his creativity and continue to connect with audiences on a profound level.

“While dance will always hold a special place in my heart, acting has opened up new horizons for me. It's a way to challenge myself, explore different emotions, and connect with people in a unique way, In a way, acting is like dancing with words and emotions, and I'm excited to explore this journey further." he said.

Raghav's journey has been one marked by his incredible prowess on the dance floor, capturing hearts and igniting stages with his unparalleled moves. However, due to multiple injuries affecting his knees, neck, and ankle, Juyal has been unable to fully embrace the art form that holds his heart.

"It's like a part of me is missing," Juyal remarked in a recent Instagram post, accompanied by a poignant throwback video.

The caption read: "Broken knees, broken neck, and broken ankle, spirit still intact, misses dance a lot." The heartfelt words convey the longing of an artist yearning to return to his first love.

