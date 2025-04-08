Radhika Muthukumar showcases power through Kali Khappar dance

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Radhika Muthukumar will be seen performing a powerful and emotionally charged dance known as the Kali Khappar in the upcoming episode of “Main Dil Tum Dhadkan”.

Rooted in Devi Aradhana, the "Kali Khappar" dance is also known as Koramba Kali or Kambala Natti. It is an agricultural dance performed by the Paniya and Adiya tribal communities in Kerala.

Radhika opened up about performing this unique sequence.

“I love dancing, and because I’m South Indian, people assume I’ve learned classical dance—but I haven’t! I just genuinely enjoy it,” she said.

“When I was told about the Kaali Khappar Dance, I had never heard of it before. So I looked it up online, watched videos, and began practicing. That’s when it hit me how strongly it mirrors Vrinda’s journey. This wasn’t just choreography—it was a way of showing Vrinda breaking her silence and fighting back in her own powerful way,” the actress added.

At this point in the show’s story, Vrinda has been doing everything she can to save her family from Deepika’s manipulations. Deepika, pretending to be blind, continues to twist the truth and somehow always stays one step ahead.

Vrinda’s words and warnings have gone unheard—but now, she’s done being quiet. Through this intense dance, she finally lets her pain, anger, and strength speak.

Radhika is known for Sasural Simar Ka 2, Do Chutki Sindoor and Rangeela Raybaa.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 was a sequel to the 2011 soap opera Sasural Simar Ka. It also stars Avinash Mukherjee, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma and Jayati Bhatia. In “Do Chutki Sindoor”, the actress starred alongside Shubham Dipta. It centers on the life of a young woman named Siddhi, who has a mentally challenged younger sister, Maya.

“Main Dil Tum Dhadkan” airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.