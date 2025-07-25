Rabri Devi leads Oppn's protest against SIR outside Bihar Legislative Council

Patna, July 25 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council Rabri Devi on Friday led the protest against the Nitish government, demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Wearing black clothes as a mark of protest, MLAs from the RJD, Congress, and Left parties gathered under Rabri Devi's leadership, raising slogans against the government and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The opposition alleged that the state government, in collusion with the ECI, is working to delete the names of poor voters from the rolls ahead of the Assembly elections.

Rabri Devi said, "The names of the poor are being deleted from the voter list. We are raising the concerns of the public. Those whose names are being removed will be deprived of their right to vote. We are cornering the government on these issues and demand that the government respond. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should answer this in the House."

When asked whether Nitish Kumar would return as Chief Minister, Rabri Devi responded, "Whether he becomes the Chief Minister again or not will be decided by the public."

She also alleged that there have been attempts on Tejashwi Yadav's life, claiming, "There have been four attempts to kill Tejashwi, and everyone knows who is conspiring. Who else can conspire except the BJP and JD(U)?"

The opposition has been staging protests both inside and outside the Assembly and Council since the monsoon session began, demanding a discussion on the voter list revision and accusing the government of undermining the democratic rights of the poor in Bihar.

The monsoon session, which will conclude on Friday, has seen repeated disruptions with the opposition refusing to relent on their demand, while the ruling National Democratic Alliance has denied the allegations and defended the revision as a routine procedure conducted by the ECI.

