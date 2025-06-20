Raashii Khanna on completing 11 years in the film industry: ‘Started with curiosity, stayed for the chaos’

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with "Madras Cafe", has completed 11 years in the showbiz world.

On Friday, she took to Instagram to celebrate a special milestone with a post capturing the highs and lows of her cinematic path. She reposted a fan-made video compilation featuring her scenes from various movies. Alongside it, Raashii wrote, “Started with curiosity. Stayed for the chaos. 11 years in – and the picture's still rolling. Thank you for watching me grow frame by frame. Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost.”

Raashii Khanna is known for her work primarily in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She began her acting journey with a supporting role in the Hindi film “Madras Café” opposite John Abraham and later made a notable debut in Telugu with “Oohalu Gusagusalade”, a performance that earned her critical acclaim.

The 34-year-old actress has featured in several commercially successful films across Telugu and Tamil cinema, including "Bengal Tiger," "Supreme," "Jai Lava Kusa," "Tholi Prema," "Imaikkaa Nodigal," "Venky Mama," "Prati Roju Pandage," "Thiruchitrambalam," "Sardar," and "Aranmanai 4." Khanna has also made her mark in the digital space with appearances in Hindi web series such as "Rudra: The Edge of Darkness" and "Farzi."

Raashii was most recently seen in the Tamil film "Aghathiyaa," where she starred alongside Arjun Sarja and Jiiva. She is now preparing for her upcoming project, “Telusu Kada,” which marks the directorial debut of renowned stylist Neeraja Kona.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film also stars Siddu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty, and Viva Harsha in key roles. Rooted in romance, the story delves into themes of friendship, family bonds, sacrifice, and the journey of self-love. It is scheduled to release on 17 October 2025.

The film was officially launched with a traditional muhurat ceremony held in Hyderabad, where the cast and crew gathered alongside notable personalities from the Telugu film industry, including Nani, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Nithiin.

