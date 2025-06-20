Bhatia is Tied-43rd as Scheffler leads with 62 at Travelers Championship

Cromwell (US), June 20 (IANS) Akshay Bhatia shot even par 70 to be Tied-43 despite a double bogey at the USD 20 million Travelers Championship. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded 62 for his second-lowest opening-round score of the season, for a share of the lead with Austin Eckroat.

Bhatia, an Indian American, has had a fair season with three Top-10 finishes, including a Tied-third at the Players, playing with the former Open winner, Brian Harman. Bhatia had nine pars on the front nine and before he dropped a double bogey on the 10th. He got his shots back on the 14th and the 17th and was Tied-43rd at even par 70 in an event that does not have a cut.

Bhatia is just coming off a missed cut at the US Open, but was T-16 at Memorial and T-22 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Aaron Rai, the Indo-British player was T-26 with a 2-under 68 that had four birdies against two bogeys.

Scheffler’s lowest this season is 61 at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Scheffler has not finished out of the top 10 since The Players in March, a stretch of eight tournaments.

The reigning FedExCup Champion, who won the event in 2024, is seeking a fourth victory of the season, which includes a Major, the PGA Championship.

The highlight for Scheffler was four birdies in six holes and a 30 on the front nine. He hit very well and was pleased with his round.

Scheffler shared the lead with Austin Eckroat, a two-time winner on the PGA TOUR, who played the last six holes in 5-under par, starting with a 35-foot eagle putt on No. 13.

Rory McIlroy played bogey-free for a 64 and seemed to be enjoying the round. He was at 64 along with Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark. Another shot back was Cameron Young.

U.S. Open champion J.J Spaun felt the fatigue, and playing alongside Scheffler, he had a bogey-bogey finish for a 73.

Jordan Spieth played 13 holes when his shoulder blade got tight on the range, and he had no choice but to withdraw.

