QS Rankings 2025: IITs, IIMs among 9 Indian institutions in top 50

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) are among the nine Indian educational institutions featured in the top 50 in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking 2025.

Together, nine Indian universities and institutions made to the world's top 50 in the 15th edition of the QS subject-wise rankings

India aced top 12 of the 50 positions across the 55 subject rankings –– which included subjects like arts and humanities, engineering and technology, life sciences and medicine, natural sciences, and social sciences and management.

About 79 Indian institutions were ranked among the world’s top 550 universities, up from 69 last year

The country also has the fifth highest number of new entries after China, the US, the UK and Korea.

“A total of 79 Indian universities – 10 more than last year – feature 533 times across this year’s rankings, marking a 25.7 per cent increase compared to the previous edition. This includes 454 entries in individual subjects and 79 appearances across the five broad faculty areas,” QS said in a statement.

Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad ranked 20th globally for Engineering-Mineral and Mining, making it the country's highest-performing subject area.

Last year, ISM was placed at 41st position.

“This impressive improvement from last year demonstrates our unwavering commitment to academic rigor and research excellence. We remain focused on advancing our legacy of success and achieving even greater heights in the future,” Sukumar Mishra, director of IIT (ISM), said in a statement.

Further, IIT Delhi and Bombay which shared the 45th rank for Engineering and Technology have improved their position to bag the 26th and 28th spot, respectively.

The two institutions also entered the top 50 list for Engineering-Electrical and Electronic.

Notably, IIM Ahmedabad and Bangalore continued to be among world's top 50 for Business and Management Studies. However, their ranking dropped from 27 from 22 (IIM Ahmedabad), and 40 from 32 (IIM Bangalore).

IIT Madras and JNU continued to be among world's top 50 but their ranks also dropped by few spots.

"The high number of the new entries featured in the rankings is a continuation of a trend of the country’s growing higher education ecosystem, both in terms of size and quality," QS said.

