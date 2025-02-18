Qatar’s Emir receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani who is in India for a two-day state visit, was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, marking his second visit to the country since March 2015 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the formal welcome, Sheikh Tamim and President Droupadi Murmu introduced each other to their respective country's ministers and delegations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Emir is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House at noon.

This meeting will focus on strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two nations, with various issues of mutual interest expected to be discussed.

At 1.00 p.m., an exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) will take place at the same venue, marking a key milestone in the collaboration between India and Qatar.

In the evening, at 7.00 p.m., Sheikh Tamim will meet with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President will also host a banquet in his honour.

"​India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties, have continued to strengthen," read a statement issued by the MEA ahead of Amir's India arrival.

The day will conclude with the Emir's departure from India at 9.05 p.m.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi personally welcomed Sheikh Tamim at the Air Force Station in Palam on Monday evening. The warm embrace shared between the two leaders reflected the deep bond and special relationship between India and Qatar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X, "A special gesture for a special friend! PM Modi welcomed HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of Qatar, at the airport, as he arrived in New Delhi on his second state visit to India. The visit will further strengthen the bonds of India-Qatar partnership."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.